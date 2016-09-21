LETTER: Please! Leave some wild animals alive

Re: Cougar shot and killed on Grant Road (News, Sept. 7)

Another silenced cougar; just the officer's word against the voice of the dead beast. No witness on the scene, just the person who called police when the confused animal went face to face with a window instead of a tree. The fact that the animal “lifted its head from the grassy area” and got scared when cornered was enough reason to murder it.

It is sad to see how having a gun in hand and the power to kill seems to be the first option to some. An alternative method to save the life of such majestic animal was apparently not necessary. Neither was present the human search for meaning making us understand that the animal may have been terrified and hiding until dark when it would be able to escape to the forest.

I wonder: Why a tranquilizer was not used instead of taking away its life?

What it is happening in our town that we have become so disrespectful to the animal kingdom? Why our politicians do not step forward, forcing officers to relocate our bears and cougars instead of washing their hands from the massacre?

The old folks we took pride in teaching love and peace to our children. We wrote books like Frankenstein, King Kong and the Beauty and the Beast trying to prevent the persecution of different beings.

It is hard to see how the children of our generation have chosen a life without compassion where redemption will not be possible.

The massacre of our species will not go unpunished. The children of our children will pay the consequences for the parents who are now destroying our planet and killing our wildlife.

Margarita Dominguez, Sooke