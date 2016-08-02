Sooke players earn provincial championship

Sooke baseball players Brad Cox and Tommy Hueston had a pretty special weekend at the provincial baseball championships with the Triangle Reds.

The team started off with a loss but came back in the second game with Cox on the mound and earning his first MVP of the weekend. Triangle won 11-1.

Winning the third game and taking a loss in the fourth game the team stepped it up in the semifinal against Ridge Meadow Royals.

With Cox on the mound again and earning his second MVP of the weekend, he pitched a 5-0 shutout only letting up two hits.

With spirits high and lots of excitement, the team went on to play in the final game against the Cowichan Mustangs.

With Hueston on the mound, the two teams were scoreless through four innings.

Cox scored the first run but Cowichan then went up by three.

At the bottom of the seventh inning with Cowichan leading 4-1, Cox got on base with no outs. He was hit home, with runners in scoring position. A walk off home run clinched the win and the provincial championship.