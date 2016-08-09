Soccer club offers new development programs

Aspiring young soccer players can now hone their skills and learn from a professional coach through Sooke Soccer Club’s new development programs.

Open to youth from nine to 19, the new soccer academy will begin in September aimed at players that want to go the extra step to improve their soccer skill and knowledge.

The soccer academy is separate from regular club programs.

Participants will come under the direction of new technical coach Joe Bratanovic.

Bratanovic, a native of Croatia, has held a variety of coaching positions in Europe and North America since 2000, including working with several teams and leagues on the Lower Island.

“Soccer is a big part of my life,” he said.

The soccer academy will have both a fall and spring program and run for 10 weeks.

In addition, Bratanovic will host development nights, which will focus on improving players and teams with an emphasis on technical and tactical aspects of the game.

SIDELINES … Late registration for the 2016-17 season will be held tomorrow (Aug. 11) and Sept. 7 at the Sooke Soccer Clubhouse from 6 to 7:30 p.m. … Sooke Soccer Club’s Kick Off Jamboree is Sept. 7 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Fred Milne Park. All players and coaches are welcome … the soccer club still has two co-ordinator jobs available for volunteers and fundraising.

Please email Laura Lockhart at lockhart@shaw.ca, if you are interested.