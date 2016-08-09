Fishers hook into large salmon

Martin Grossbach and his kids Nicholas and Anne-Marie, visiting from Germany, out for a day of fishing in Sooke on Aug. 4.

Ron Neitsch

Contributed

August is here and so are the large spring salmon which migrate through Sooke waters annually.

Big springs/chinooks are being landed daily by sports fishers at Sheringham, Otter and Possession points.

The early morning bite has been reported as being the best, many boats are hooking into salmon on the first few passes.

There are, of course, some fish picked up during the day, and then there has been a late afternoon and evening bite.

Many anglers are reporting low numbers of landed fish and less action in general compared with passed years. This is a natural cycle. We have years where the fishing is tougher.

Many of the fish being caught are in 50 to 70 feet of water with the trolling gear right on the bottom.

Popular baits include anchovy, herring, spoons and hootchies trolled behind green or purple flashers.

Some recent outstanding catches include Brian Gibson winning the Sooke Salmon Enhancement Derby with a 29.35 lbs. chinook on July 31 and Ryan Chamberlain topping the leader board at Eagle-Eye Outfitters with a 37.13 spring salmon on August 5th.

Crabbing in the harbour continues to be consistent with steady numbers of legal males being taken.

•••

Ron Neitsch is the owner-operator of 2 Reel Fishing Adventures, based in Sooke.