Sooke soccer squads ready to kick off new season

The Sooke Soccer Club begins its 2016-17 season on Sept. 7 with its annual Kickoff Jamboree at Fred Milne Park.

By Laura Lockhart

With just a few weeks until our Kickoff Jamboree on Sept. 7, we are getting into full swing at Sooke Soccer Club.

Registration is up substantially from last year at this time.

Since a late fee was implemented at the end of last season, we are already ahead of the game and intend to make it known to our members, all season long, that early registration is key to a successful start to the season.

Youth teams are looking great.

Most 11-a-side teams are in Silver, with the exception of the U16 girls pooling with Juan de Fuca to make a Gold team. SSC wishes all those players that made VIPL or a GOLD team the best of luck this season.

Adult teams could use some help. Division 3 and Over 30B women is looking for players.

The Division 2 men’s team is seeking some new talent and is also in need of a coach to replace former coach/manager/player Mike McKay who just wants to play this year. Contact Laura at lockhart@shaw.ca if you are interested.

Division 4 men and Over 40 men won’t turn anyone away either, so if you are thinking about taking the plunge back into soccer, get registered!

We are enrolling in the Timbits program this year for the Sandlot age group. Tim Hortons provides T-shirts, and other bonuses to our club for free.

We are launching our own soccer academy with new technical coach Joe Bratanovic. Details are on our website. Bratanovic will also be teaching coaching courses at our club this year. Certification is mandatory as of 2016.

We are launching a new website through our new software program called Soccer Registrar, which is the registration system all clubs in Lower Island Soccer Association use. Please bare with us as we all adjust to the new format.

We will be launching a SSC clothing line that can be ordered through the website.

We have a new concession manager and plan to be open with a new tasty menu Friday night games, Saturday and Sunday games. Employment opportunity for a part-time cook is available. You must have food safe.Contact Cari Ormiston at cariormiston@hotmail.com

Sooke is hosting a small sided referee clinic on Sept. 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for anyone age 12 and over. Great way to make some money.

IMPORTANT DATES

SSC is taking part in the Sooke Music Festival on Aug. 27 to help raise money for Hannah Day and the Sooke Food Bank. Registration will be available.

Club Meeting on Aug. 29, all former and new coaches/managers encouraged to attend, everyone welcome.

Jamboree – Sept. 7, 6 to 7 p.m.

Registration – Sept. 7, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Minis Assessments – Sept. 14, 6 to 8 p.m.

Soccer Academy starts on Sept. 19

Coaches Meeting with Tech Coach on Sept. 21, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Picture Day on Oct. 1.

SEASON START UP DATES

GOLD/VIPL – Sept. 10-11

SILVER/BRONZE and SUPER 8s – Sept. 17

TIMBITS/MINIS – Sept. 24

•••

Laura Lockhart is president of the Sooke Soccer Club.