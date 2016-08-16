Sooke Minor Hockey set for puck drop in fall

The ice hasn’t been put in yet, but Sooke Minor Hockey executive is busily preparing for the upcoming season.

“We have close to the same number [of players]as last year with an expected increase in novice age,” said president Dee Vivian.

The big change for the upcoming season is B.C. Hockey’s new policy for cross ice play for all levels below atom division.

The cross ice changes will see lots scrimmages between the novice players.

“We expect this to be a tremendous development opportunity for the novice players,” Dee said.

Tryouts will begin in atom to midget rep starting Aug. 29., the schedule can be found on Sooke Minor Hockey website at sookeminorhockey.ca under ice schedule.