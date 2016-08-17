Grizzlies, Clippers to play exhibition game in Sooke

Former Victoria Grizzlies forward Jay Mackie grapples with a pair of Nanaimo Clippers players in B.C. Hockey League action at The Q Centre in Langford. The teams play an exhibition game at the SEAPARC Arena in Sooke on Sept. 3.

Sooke hockey fans will have to decide whether to wear orange and white or yellow and black for a BCHL exhibition game coming to SEAPARC arena next month.

The Nanaimo Clippers and Victoria Grizzlies will play a preseason matchup between the two Island rivals, set for Sept. 3 at SEAPARC arena.

The Sooke date marks the last game for both B.C. Hockey League franchise’s preseason schedule, with the Clippers set to play five games and the Grizzlies hitting the ice for six games across the Island prior to the puck drop on the regular season.

“The intention is to bring some good, quality hockey to the community,” said Neil Flynn, who is organizing the event for the Sooke Rotary Club.

“To reach a sellout would be good and would certainly put some money towards our community.”

Flynn says money raised from the game will benefit Sooke youth as Rotary scholarships and programs.

The Grizzlies did not play a preseason game in Sooke last year, but have in previous years.

The Clippers placed first place in the Island division last year with 78 points, while the Grizzlies finished in last place, more than 20 points behind Nanaimo.

Game time for the Sept. 3 contest is 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at SEAPARC arena.