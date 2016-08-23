Summer fishing back to ‘normal’

Whopper of a fish: Local charter boat operator Kel Young shows off his prize catch: a 40-pound salmon he caught off Sooke recently. Larger salmon have caught local fishers’ lines in recent weeks.

Ron Neitsch

Contributed

Saltwater Fishing for Chinook salmon in Sooke is back to normal summer time levels– everyone has a great chance to land a nice chinook salmon to 40 lbs.

We’re seeing lots of fish from 20 to 30 lbs. coming into the docks.

All the Sooke hot spots now have some salmon, especially Sheringham, Otter and Possession points.

By the Sooke time table we only have another three weeks to target these great fish for some delicious treats in the freezer for winter time.

Spoons and anchovies have been the bait and lures of choice. Most of the natural bait in the water now is fairly small so 3.5 or 4-inch spoons are working fine.

Gibbs Bon Chovy, No Bananas and Irish Cream, Silver Horde Coho Killers, especially the White Lightning spoons, have been landing lots of nice springs.

Anchovy teaser heads in green, chartreuse, glow, glow green, Bloody Nose, Joanne, and solid chrome are hot right now, try a super tight role, so the bait fish is spinning rather than flopping over.

Look for results from the Juan De Fuca Derby which should be out by print time, some local Sooke boats were doing very well in the derby Sunday morning.

Tides and wind this last week have not been great for halibut (too fast) for many, but I always pack hali bait, you never know when a good weather and tide combination will present itself.

•••

Ron Neitsch is owner of 2 Reel Fishing Adventures, based in Sooke.