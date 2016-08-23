Horseshoe players win championships

The Sooke Horseshoe Pitching Association celebrated with three champions in the Canadian Horseshoe Championships in Victoria last weekend.

“We, as a new club, should be very proud of our achievements considering we had our grand opening in June,” said Rick Hobday, club president.

These are the results from the championships:

First place

Steve Bishop, Men’s 30 ft.; Chantal Wilson, Ladies 30 ft.; Sierra Hitchin, PeeWee

Second place

Ron Dumont, Men’s 30 ft.; Gordon Butts, Men’s 40 ft.

Third place

Parker Bligh, PeeWee

Fourth place

Mike Hitchin, PeeWee

Fifth place

Tom Dezeng, Men’s 30 ft.

Sixth place

Rick Hobday, Men’s 30 ft.

Seventh place

Tom Blight, Men’s 30 ft.

Gail Bishop, Ladies 30 ft.