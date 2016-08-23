- Home
Sports
Horseshoe players win championships
The Sooke Horseshoe Pitching Association celebrated with three champions in the Canadian Horseshoe Championships in Victoria last weekend.
“We, as a new club, should be very proud of our achievements considering we had our grand opening in June,” said Rick Hobday, club president.
These are the results from the championships:
First place
Steve Bishop, Men’s 30 ft.; Chantal Wilson, Ladies 30 ft.; Sierra Hitchin, PeeWee
Second place
Ron Dumont, Men’s 30 ft.; Gordon Butts, Men’s 40 ft.
Third place
Parker Bligh, PeeWee
Fourth place
Mike Hitchin, PeeWee
Fifth place
Tom Dezeng, Men’s 30 ft.
Sixth place
Rick Hobday, Men’s 30 ft.
Seventh place
Tom Blight, Men’s 30 ft.
Gail Bishop, Ladies 30 ft.
