Grizzlies in Training

The Grizzlies will play the Nanaimo Clippers in a Junior A exhibition game at SEAPARC arena on Saturday. - Joel Tansey/Black Press
  • posted Aug 31, 2016 at 5:00 AM

 

Tynan Ewart (gold jersey) watches as the puck slides harmlessly into the corner during a drill at the Young Stars portion of the Victoria Grizzlies’ training camp. The Grizzlies will play the Nanaimo Clippers in a Junior A exhibition game at SEAPARC arena on Saturday (Sept. 3). Game time is 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at SEAPARC.

 

 

