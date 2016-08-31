- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Sports
Grizzlies in Training
The Grizzlies will play the Nanaimo Clippers in a Junior A exhibition game at SEAPARC arena on Saturday.
Tynan Ewart (gold jersey) watches as the puck slides harmlessly into the corner during a drill at the Young Stars portion of the Victoria Grizzlies’ training camp. The Grizzlies will play the Nanaimo Clippers in a Junior A exhibition game at SEAPARC arena on Saturday (Sept. 3). Game time is 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at SEAPARC.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.