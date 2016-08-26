Paddleboarders earn top spots in Sooke Harbour Festival races

Paddleboards and kayaks paddled for top spot in the recent Sooke Harbour Festival races held along the waterfront, adjacent to Ed Macgregor Park.

The first race was 7.3-kilometres, which ran from Cooper’s Cove, through the harbour and Billings Spit, to the finish line adjacent to the marine boardwalk.

There were also under-12, one-kilometre and 200-metre sprint races. Kayaks only competed in the 7K race.

The results:

7.3-kilometre men’s: Barry Donahue (SUP board under 12 feet); Benjamin Philip (SUP board over 12 ft)

7.3-kilometre women’s: Sue Sanders

7.3-kilometre kayak: Michael Hamiltion-Wojtas

1-kilometre recreational race: Shauna Thomas (women); Jack Kendal (men)

200-metre sprint: Shayne Gavin (men); Nicole Harris (women).