Sports

Boxers prepare for Sooke Slam

Members of the Sooke Boxing Club are preparing for Sooke Slam on Oct. 1. - Kevin Laird/Sooke News Mirror
  • posted Aug 6, 2016 at 4:00 PM— updated Aug 31, 2016 at 10:16 AM

Eight local fighters will battle it out in the ring in the first-ever competitive boxing tournament hosted by the Sooke Boxing Club.

Sooke Slam #1 takes place at Sooke Community Hall on Oct. 1.

Fight night feature B.C. Heavy Weight champion Bryan Colwell. Sooke fighters putting on the gloves include: Carson (The Animal) Campbell, Jill (Da Bomb) Doucet, Spencer Logan, Lincoln (KD Kid) Connor, Chris Berkeley, Melanie Bishop and Ryan Davey.

Sooke Slam #1 is open to all registered novice and open boxers in B.C. So far, clubs from Quesnel, North Vancouver and Seattle will participate and others are expected from B.C. and Alberta.

Proceeds from the event will help with travel expenses for Sooke Boxing Club members.

Sooke Slam #1 begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

For further information, please contact head coach Ellen Connor at 250-634-4941 or email ellenconnor@shaw.ca.

 

