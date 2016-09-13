Grizzlies honour Carter Navarrete

A special tribute will be held Friday (Sept. 16) at the Q Center arena by the B.C. Hockey League Victoria Grizzlies in honour of Sooke teen Carter Navarrete.

Navarrete was killed in a car accident on Sept. 2

Navarrete’s parents and siblings will drop the puck and his teammates will take part in a presentation to honour him.

The event will be discounted to all Sooke youth and Sooke Minor Hockey players, who will be able to get into the game for $5. For tickets, please call 250-385-1555.