  • Connect with Us

Sports

Grizzlies honour Carter Navarrete

  • posted Sep 13, 2016 at 1:00 PM

A special tribute will be held Friday (Sept. 16) at the Q Center arena by the B.C. Hockey League Victoria Grizzlies in honour of Sooke teen Carter Navarrete.

Navarrete was killed in a car accident on Sept. 2

Navarrete’s parents and siblings will drop the puck and his teammates will take part in a presentation to honour him.

The event will be discounted to all Sooke youth and Sooke Minor Hockey players, who will be able to get into the game for $5. For tickets, please call 250-385-1555.

 

 

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event