Sooke Soccer season kicks off

U14 girls Sara Hoffer, right, and Hope Cox sharpening their intercepting skills

Summer may be behind us, but the start of a fresh soccer season is already in full swing, with a new U16 girls team and a whole swath of new faces.

More than 75 kids showed up to break in their cleats at the Kick Off Jamboree on Wednesday night last week, from U9’s to U15’s, there was a ball to kick around for everyone. Soccer Academy starts on September 19, while the fall soccer program runs from Sept. 19 to Nov. 27.

For more info on Sooke soccer and how to register, go to sookesoccer.com.