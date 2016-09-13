- Home
Sports
Sooke faces off JdF in first big game at Fred Milne fields
The Over 30’s Ladies soccer season kicked off Friday evening with Sooke hosting Juan de Fuca at Fred Milne Park.
Both teams were anxious to start the season well and the early exchanges suggested an even contest.
However Sooke were to rue the unavailability of their regular keeper as the visitors gradually took over the game scoring twice before the break.
The home side rallied in the second half showing a glimmer of their potential, but this was extinguished by a strong JdF defensive performance.
Eventually the visitors pressed home their advantage and proved worthy winners to take the first points of the season.
news@sookenewsmirror.com
