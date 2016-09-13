  • Connect with Us

Fishing Adventures: Salmon fishing sees huge boost in coho salmon

Andrew Phillips showing off a nice 10lb Coho he landed on Saturday with friends trolling off Otter Point. - Ron Neitsch/Contributed
Salmon fishing in Sooke has just gotten a huge boost from the appearance of a good run of large coho salmon coming into the area this last weekend.

One of the highlights of the coho season is the October 1 opening of one wild coho salmon allowed per person, for September anglers are allowed to retain two hatchery coho only.

Coho usually come through in thicker schools than spring salmon and are often found in deeper water, swimming in the top 1/3 of the water depth.

Both the spring/Chinook and coho salmon have been hitting anchovies, spoons and hootchies in a variety of colors, try anchovy teaser heads in the glow No Bananas, Mint Pearl, Bloody Nose and solid chrome colorations.

Gibbs Skinny G and regular series of Bon Chovy, No Bananas and Irish Cream spoons have been working well, and small pink squirt hootchies will get you into the coho.

Local upcoming fishing derbies include; Port Renfrew Coho Derby from October 1 to 2, $25 per ticket, $5 goes to their hatchery, winner take all.

Sooke Coho Derby runs on October 8 with tickets for $40. Proceeds go to Sooke Salmon Enhancement Society, Charters Creek Interpretive Centre and Sooke Food Bank.

Congratulations to Brian Paulson for winning the Port Renfrew Marina Labour Day Derby with a 37.15 lb Chinook.

Ron Neitsch is owner of 2 Reel Fishing Adventures, based in Sooke.

 

 

 

