September fishing coming up big

September brings coho to Sooke waters and this year some exceptionally nice sized fish in good numbers are here.

The fish have moved around with the full moon and the heavy rain days, but for the most part can be tracked down with some simple search trolling patterns. Try fishing from in shore out into the Strait of Juan de Fuca until you find them, then turn back or make circles to stay with the fish.

Popular lures have been the coho Killer in white lightning, and chartreuse spatter back patterns, Gibbs Bon Chovy, and No Bananas spoons in Skinny G and regular patterns, and small pink squirts trolled behind bright green or UV purple flashers.

Trolling off Secretary and Donaldson islands and Otter Point with the gear from 50 to 90 feet on the downriggers has been productive for both springs and coho salmon.

Halibut fishing during the slower tide days (try Oct. 22 and 23), has been productive with some large hali being pulled out from local spots. Check out the Neah Bay map available at your local tackle provider for local halibut fishing spots.

Popular baits for halibut include herring, mackerel, squid and octopus.

Crab fishing in the harbour is improving with at least one or two large male Dungeness crabs in our traps on the way in from salmon fishing.

Up coming derbies include the Port Renfrew Marina Coho Derby – Winner Take All! Oct.1 and 2 and the Sooke Coho Derby Oct.8.

Ron Neitsch is the owner of 2 Reel Fishing Adventures, based in Sooke.