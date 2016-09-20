Thunderbirds back on the ice

Sooke Thunderbirds’ Ty Didman prepares to whack the puck into the Braves’ net after stealing it away.

The Sooke Thunderbirds sure know how to make one heck of an entrance sometimes.

Such was the case during the midget hockey game on Sunday at the SEAPARC Leisure Complex, where the Thunderbirds took on the mighty Saanich Braves in a rotisserie of penalties, injuries, and hot tempers.

Despite the Braves’ toughness, the game ended as a flawless 6-0 victory for Sooke.

The regular hockey season is now in full swing with rep division starting as early as October, while Atoms, Peewee and Midget home teams already on their way.

The SEAPARC arena got some spit and shine over the summer too. Visitors will notice the clean new Plexiglass surrounding the arena, as well as the new roof lighting and repainted floors.