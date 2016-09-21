- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Sports
Rangers drop season opener
Fred Milne Park Rangers FC opened its Vancouver Island Soccer League season with a 2-0 loss to Powell River Villa on Saturday.
Brandon Knox scored both goals for Villa.Goaltender Corey McCracken recorded the shutout.
This Saturday the Rangers go up against VicWest FC at Finlayson field in Victoria. The local club’s next home game is against Saanich Lakehill United on Oct. 7 at Fred Milne Park. Game time is 7 p.m.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.