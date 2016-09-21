Rangers drop season opener

Fred Milne Park Rangers FC opened its Vancouver Island Soccer League season with a 2-0 loss to Powell River Villa on Saturday.

Brandon Knox scored both goals for Villa.Goaltender Corey McCracken recorded the shutout.

This Saturday the Rangers go up against VicWest FC at Finlayson field in Victoria. The local club’s next home game is against Saanich Lakehill United on Oct. 7 at Fred Milne Park. Game time is 7 p.m.