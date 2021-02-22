The Auto Sleuth: New EVs, a new BMW 2 Series coupe and the rumour of a Honda S2000

Hyundai’s new Electric-Global Modular Platform will underpin several new vehicles with 800-volt technology. The Prophecy is a Hyundai-branded concept. PHOTO: HYUNDAI

Hyundai spills the beans about its EV plans

The automaker is making a major commitment to battery-electric models across its Hyundai, Kia and Genesis vehicle brands.

The Prophecy (current working title), which is built on Hyundai’s new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), is expected to arrive in 2021 as a 2022 model. It will be followed by a derivative of the electric Hyundai Ioniq and a similar model from Kia.

The E-GMP will form a major part of a new Genesis-brand compact utility vehicle that will be dubbed the GV60. The E-GMP’s 800-volt electrical system is claimed to provide quick vehicle acceleration, a 300-mile (480-kilometre) maximum range and a recharge to 80 per cent capacity in less than 20 minutes using a commercial charging station.

***

The Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan will now arrive before the EQC utility vehicle. PHOTO: MERCEDES-BENZ

More EQ-designated models from Mercedes-Benz

The automaker’s EQC utility vehicle, expected for early 2021, will now follow the full-size EQS flagship electric sedan.

Also in the mix — most likely in late 2021 — will be the EQE sedan, which will look similar to the sleek-looking EQS, but on a smaller scale. It will likely share electric motors with the 402-horsepower EQC utility vehicle, but will have greater output.

The three EVs will be followed by the EQA and EQB, which will be part of a 10-model electric lineup planned by Mercedes-Benz in the coming two to three years.

***

Will Tesla merge its automotive division with another automaker?

Not long ago, rumour had it that Apple was considering some form of alliance with, if not an outright purchase of, Elon Musk’s Tesla division. That scheme — if it ever existed — has gone nowhere.

Lately, however, Musk has been quoted as saying he would be open to discussing some form of merger. Currently, most major car companies are committed to spending billions of dollars developing their own battery-electric models, many of which will begin arriving in earnest here and elsewhere starting in 2022.

Faced with this potential product onslaught, Musk might be thinking that the time to consider some form of partnership or ownership arrangement involving Tesla is near.

***

A new BMW 2 Series coupe is in the works

The Sleuth confirms that the automaker will launch the next-generation compact two-door model in late 2021 for the 2022 model year.

Unlike the 2 Series Gran Coupe (four-door sedan), built on the same front-wheel-drive platform as Mini Countryman, the two-door version will use BMW’s latest rear-wheel-drive architecture that supports gasoline and hybrid-power systems as well as the Z4 roadster and Toyota Supra.

This seems to suggest that similar powertrain options would also be available for 2 Series-coupe buyers. Glimpses of disguised prototypes indicate that the production car will be a bit longer and wider than the current model.

***

The S2000 was discontinued more than a decade ago, but Honda could bring back the name for a modern version. PHOTO: HONDA

Is a Honda S2000 coming for 2024?

That’s the hot rumour. Apparently, the automaker’s desire to enhance its sporting reputation includes a new version of the fun little roadster that departed more than a decade ago.

Key features include the same 306-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that’s used in the Honda Civic Type R, but modified for rear-wheel-drive duty.

Also rumoured are carbon-fibre body panels to keep the weight down (and the performance up). Note that in recent years Honda execs have staunchly denied that a new S2000 is being contemplated.

***

UPS AND DOWNS

Up: Toyota’s aggressive product-update plans – According to a report in industry publication Automotive News, the automaker has set its sights on introducing as many as 25 new or redesigned/refreshed models for North America by mid-2022. Included will be Toyota’s first battery-electric model, some new Lexus-branded vehicles and new Tundra and Tacoma pickups that will share the same body-on-frame chassis.

Down: Ford delays the Bronco launch until the summer of 2021 – The automaker’s off-road-capable two- and four-door models were due launch this spring but won’t be arriving until the summer. As well, manual-transmission Broncos won’t be available until the 2022 model year. According to Ford, the delay is entirely due to COVID-19-related issues that some parts suppliers are experiencing. Other automakers, including General Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, are also experiencing similar new-product delays.

COVID-19 is delaying the arrival of the Ford Bronco until summer. PHOTO: FORD

– written by Wheelbase Media

