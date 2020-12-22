Restaurant delivery services such as Skip The Dishes and Doordash have grown rapidly in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Skip The Dishes photo)

Restaurant delivery services such as Skip The Dishes and Doordash have grown rapidly in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Skip The Dishes photo)

B.C. caps restaurant delivery fees at 15%, temporarily

COVID-19 emergency order takes effect Dec. 27

The B.C. government is capping restaurant delivery service fees to 15 per cent of the bill, starting Dec. 27.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth announced the temporary cap Dec. 22, citing the province’s long-running state of emergency due to COVID-19. That allows Farnworth to make a ministerial order, rather than pass legislation as had been urged by the B.C. Liberal opposition. Both parties campaigned on the proposal to rein in delivery companies that have charged as much as 30 per cent.

“This will be in place for as long as the state of emergency in place, plus three months,” Farnworth said, adding he expects the COVID-19 situation isn’t likely to abate soon.

Ministry statistics show the impact of pandemic restrictions on industry employment. September 2020 employment in food and drinking establishments was 150,260, down 25 per cent from the same month in 2019.

The order includes a provision to maintain the pay for delivery jobs such as Doordash and Skip the Dishes that have grown rapidly with inside service restrictions. That includes tips, “if the food delivery service provider collects an amount designated as a tip or gratuity,” the order states.

RELATED: B.C. diverts $50 million small business aid to tourism

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wary of the pandemic, Nelson businesses opt to stay closed on Boxing Day

Just Posted

The Grade 5 John Muir Elementary class in Sooke has prepared gift bags for the Sooke homeless shelter, which the residents will open on Christmas Day. (Annette Jacobsen photo)
Grade 5 class in Sooke create gift bags for homeless

Bags stuffed with hand warmers, personal hygiene kits and a handwritten note

A grant from the City of Victoria will help Greater Victoria non profits administer outreach services and a community tent for the city’s homeless. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria non-profits administer outreach, community tent for homeless

City issues $100,000 in grants to fill gap in services for those living outdoors

Long-term care workers were the first people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Vancouver Island Dec. 22. (Courtesy of Island Health)
Dr. Bonnie Henry, long-term care staff get first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Island Health

Dr. Bonnie Henry, long-term care staff received the vaccine Tuesday

One man is in custody following a fatal shooting in Esquimalt Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man shot to death in Esquimalt Tuesday morning

A suspect is in custody

This truck (along with a second vehicle) slid off Highway 17 in Central Saanich early Tuesday morning after pulling over for an emergency vehicle. (Facebook/South Vancouver Island Traffic Conditions)
Vehicles slide off Highway 17 in Central Saanich after pulling over for emergency vehicle

Police responded to multiple calls in the municipality during, after snowfall

Santa flying with BC EHS to visit hospitals around B.C. on Dec. 22, 2020. (BC EHS/Twitter)
Nothing stops Santa from bringing joy to sick children – even with pandemic protocols

Santa sent gifts to Victoria General, Surrey Memorial, Royal Columbian and Nanaimo Regional General Hospital

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decline continues with 444 new cases Tuesday

12 more deaths, two outbreaks in health care

Eleven teenagers were ticketed $230 each for not dispersing from a gathering in a Nanaimo high school parking lot. (File photo)
11 teens ticketed in Nanaimo for allegedly gathering without regard for COVID-19 orders

Youths face $230 fines after gathering Saturday at Dover Bay Secondary parking lot

Paul Berry, search manager with CVSAR said the team was activated around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 19 for two people missing whose destination was Mt. Drabble.
Searchers guide cold, wet snowmobilers safely out of wilderness near Mt. Washington

Weather conditions very tricky, with zero visibility, blowing snow and avalanche risk

Restaurant delivery services such as Skip The Dishes and Doordash have grown rapidly in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Skip The Dishes photo)
B.C. caps restaurant delivery fees at 15%, temporarily

COVID-19 emergency order takes effect Dec. 27

(RCMP)
Investigation underway after sudden death of child in Tofino

Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit investigating death of a child in Tofino.

<em>Ikak’ila </em>means take care of yourselves. (Video still)
First Nations elders encourage COVID-19 vigilance in video

Hearing their voices and language reminds us who we’re keeping safe

Sam Baio, owner of Nelson’s Valhalla Pure Outfitters, says he’s keeping his store closed on Boxing Day due to COVID-19 crowd concerns. Photo: Tyler Harper
Wary of the pandemic, Nelson businesses opt to stay closed on Boxing Day

They say the profit isn’t worth the potential of infection

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in the Island Health region. (Adrian Dix/Twitter)
Dr. Bonnie Henry receives her first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

More than 3,600 people have received their first dose of the vaccine in B.C.

Most Read