Demo farm presented to the ministry of agriculture at the Fraser Valley Artisans Food Hub in April. Courtesy of QuantoTech website.

Demo farm presented to the ministry of agriculture at the Fraser Valley Artisans Food Hub in April. Courtesy of QuantoTech website.

B.C. partners with 2 business to grow agriculture and food security

To improve agriculture and food security, B.C. is partnering with local technology businesses

Through the province’s agritech ramp-up pilot program, two Vancouver based businesses are leading the way in food security using robotics and technology to improve the agriculture sector.

The companies, known as QuantoTech and Lyne Systems, will be in close collaboration with the ramp-up program designed to help food entrepreneurs bring their ideas to life through two phases: Phase One will includes a three-day training on marketing and plans while Phase Two, building on those principles, focuses on mentoring and networking.

QuantoTech was founded by Peter van der Gracht and daughter Alycia van der Gracht with the intention of creating technology that expands access to fresh food in areas where farming traditionally can be challenging. The technology includes LED lights, hydroponics and monitoring and control systems that are used to produce crops such as lettuce and herbs.

The other party, Lyne Systems, uses technology to optimise food production to deliver greater efficiency and higher yield with less labour. They feature a devices that harvests mushrooms and allows their farms to more than double their efficiency with an affordable solution to the challenge that is finding skilled labour.

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon said in a statement that this is only the beginning for partnerships between the province and agritech companies to improve agriculture.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian retailers grapple with soaring fuel surcharges to ship online orders

Just Posted

A J-pod southern resident killer whale pictured in 2018 versus this year. Twelve J- and K-pod whales were deemed vulnerable by Washington state on June 30. (Courtesy of SR3 Sealife Response, Rehabilitation, and Research/Washington state)
12 southern resident killer whales designated as ‘vulnerable’

Ajna Yoga founders Jules Payne, and Michelle Schroeder flank Pete Rose as they practice yoga in Willows Park while Duncan looks on. Free yoga in the park returns to Oak Bay on July 5 and runs each Tuesday through August. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Sun salutations return with free yoga in Oak Bay park

A rendering for a proposed 200 rental unit project in the core of Esquimalt. (Courtesy of Boardwalk REIT and Invictus Commercial Corp.)
Esquimalt sides with core density over parking concerns with 200-unit project

Several months will pass until work at the corner of Fifth Street and Henry Avenue will resume. A spokesperson for the developers says the site is safe and monitored. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Development representative says proposed condo site in Sidney is safe