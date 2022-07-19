The Kispiox First Nation has reached an agreement with the province of B.C. to pursue commercial cannabis opportunities. (file photo)

The Kispiox First Nation has reached an agreement with the province of B.C. to pursue commercial cannabis opportunities. (file photo)

B.C.’s Kispiox First Nation strikes deal for commercial cannabis operation

Northwest-based First Nation have entered a new agreement with the province

A Northwest B.C. First Nation has struck a deal with the provincial government to open the door for a commercial cannabis operation.

The Kispiox First Nation has reached an agreement with the province of B.C. under section 119 of the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act to pursue their cannabis ambitions, while also maintaining alignment with federal and provincial cannabis laws.

Cameron Stevens, Chief Councillor for the band based in the Hazelton area believes this agreement is a step in the right direction.

“The Kispiox Band Council is committed to bringing new economic development and employment opportunities to the Gitxsan Territories and view this government-to-government Section 119 agreement with the Province as a positive step in the right direction.”

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth calls the agreement a “significant achievement for legalized cannabis in B.C.”

RELATED: WLFN hosts grand opening of B.C.’s first farm-to-gate cannabis operation

cannabis

Previous story
American automakers targeting average households with new crop of EVs

Just Posted

West Shore RCMP arrested a 32-year-old man and seized thousands of doses of suspected narcotics during a search warrant execution on July 8. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)
Weapons and thousands of suspected drug doses seized by West Shore RCMP

Jaguar Car Club of Victoria member Doug Irving poses with his 1950 Jaguar Mark V, which he calls “Elizabeth” after Queen Elizabeth 2. The Jaguars on the Island car show returns to Windsor Park this Saturday (July 23), uniting hundreds of attendees and more than 100 Jaguars from as early as the ’40s. (Courtesy of Doug Irving)
Jaguar fanatics hit the grass Saturday in Oak Bay

The Bank of Montreal branch at the corner of Shelbourne and Pear streets in Saanich has reopened. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
Shelbourne Street BMO branch in Saanich opens for first time since deadly shootout

The Oak Bay Marina and Marina Dockside Eatery are pictured on a sunny day in July 2022. Community network ReconciliACTION Oak Bay said extending the current lease by Oak Bay Marine Group allows for meaningful reconciliation to happen in developing the 30-year plan for the site. (Photo by ER Kilpatrick)
Oak Bay Marina lease extended 5 years to allow for ‘meaningful consultation’