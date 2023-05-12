B.C. Securities Commission slaps Victoria investment firm with temporary order

For The People FX Inc. is prohibited from trading, promoting its services until May 27

The B.C. Securities Commission (BCSC) has imposed a temporary order on what it called a “self-described investment firm” and three individuals associated with it.

The order temporarily prohibits the trading of any securities of For The People FX Inc. (FTPFX) as well as prohibiting FTPFX and three individuals associated with it – Robert George Henry Tyrer, Athanasios Zacharopoulos and Bruce Dudman – from engaging in promotional activities on behalf of the company.

The firm, with its office registered in Victoria, and the three men are also prohibited from disseminating or authorizing the dissemination of any information or records relating to any securities or investment advisory services offered by FTPFX.

“The BCSC has obtained evidence that For The People FX Inc. (FTPFX) and the three individuals may be continuing to violate the registration and prospectus requirements of the Securities Act, and making representations prohibited by the Act, despite receiving a caution letter from the BCSC regarding this conduct in 2022,” wrote BCSC in a news release.

The order expires on May 27, at which time a BCSC panel could decide to extend it until a hearing on this conduct is held and a decision is made.

BCSC is an independent provincial government agency responsible for regulating capital markets in B.C. through the administration of the Securities Act.

