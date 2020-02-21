BC Ferries named one of B.C.’s top employers

BC Ferries has been named one of B.C.’s top employers for the fourth year in a row.

The award evaluates several factors in a company to come up with the rankings, including physical workplace, work atmosphere, health, financial and family benefits, vacation time, employee communications, performance management, training and community involvement.

BC Ferries said that it tries to support a work-life balance with initiatives like its health and wellness program, and helping employees work their way up the company through various departments.

Perks identified by BC’s Top Employers include three weeks vacation for most employees, 10 paid personal days off, subsidized funding for health purchases, employee-organized initiatives such as marathon teams and in-office meditation areas, and employee retirement planning assistance.

“I met a BC Ferries captain when I was 14 who gave me a bridge tour and set me on my own personal course. Since that time, I’ve grown and learned so much at BC Ferries,” said Capt. Erika Brockhausen, Master at Tsawwassen. “I’ve enjoyed gaining the skills to successfully lead a team and positively influence others. You are not limited working at BC Ferries because there is so much opportunity.”

Also on the list as a top employer: the Victoria Airport Authority, ICBC, the University of British Columbia, the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch, BC Hydro and the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

