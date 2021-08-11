Bocce courts, games room approved for Victoria’s Canoe Brewpub takeover renovations

Bocce courts, seen in the left corner of a rendering, are part of renovation plans for Canoe Brewpub as it transforms into Victoria’s first Craft Beer Market location. The plans received council approval earlier this month. (Courtesy of FORT Architecture)

Bocce and beers could soon be a Victoria pastime after renovation plans for Canoe Brewpub including the proposed courts were passed by city council earlier this month.

The popular harbourfront pub was purchased by Craft Beer Market earlier this year, but has yet to undergo any transformations. Speaking in January, Craft Beer Market founder and president PJ L’Heureux said Canoe would be kept as is for the time being, but people could expect “significant renovations.”

Holding true to their promise, the beer market’s proposed upgrades include bocce courts, a games room, fire pits and a new upper patio.

A rendering shows how Canoe Brewpub will look once its transformed into Craft Beer Market, with fire pits in front and a new timber frame outdoor patio space behind. (FORT Archicture)

Outdoor seating will allow for 78 people on the roofed upper patio and 222 in the lower patio area. Motorized vinyl screens will separate indoor diners from a new roofed patio area, with open-air flexible seating and fire pits stretching out toward the waterfront.

The parking lot will remain as is and the majority of trees will stay put. The building will keep its brick exterior, with the addition of the timber frame outdoor patio and two large marquee signs.

Craft Beer Market has eight locations across B.C., Alberta and Ontario, but Victoria will be its first on Vancouver Island. L’Heureux has said it will carry some of the same local beer that Canoe has, as well as a selection of North American and international ones. It hasn’t indicated yet when renovations will begin.

