Business blooming at Sidney florist ahead of Mother’s Day

Florists are giving shoppers a friendly reminder that Mother’s Day is almost here.

“Everybody has a mother, a mother figure, a grandmother or a stepmother,” said Kathy Blaine, manager of Brown’s The Florist in Sidney. “There are a lot of people that play that role in people’s lives and customers want to recognize it.”

Blaine believes Mother’s Day is the busiest flower holiday of the year.

“Order early,” she added. “Sometimes we simply cannot do any more arrangements or deliveries. We have a set number. We don’t want to keep taking orders and then disappoint our customers. It’s a good gift. Everyone loves flowers and they make you smile.”

Blaine said people get several different types of flowers for their moms.

“The thing that’s different about Mother’s Day is that people are more specific because they want something special. Some get roses, orchid plants and outdoor hanging baskets and custom arrangements. They want it to reflect their mother’s taste. There’s such a huge range that people buy.”

Brown’s The Florist in Sidney’s supply is looking good despite the high demand.

“With summer coming, there’s a whole new selection of cut flowers,” Blaine said. “The spring flowers are pretty much gone by Mother’s Day. Everything is fresh and lovely. It gives you a hint of summer coming. The supply chain issue is easing up now that the pandemic is over. It’s easier to deliver now. It’s lovely now that we can fill the store up and people can come in and shop.”

Blaine said a lot of their orders at this time of the year come from out of town.

“It’s because Sidney is a retirement community. Moms retire here, but their kids are somewhere else. We can offer delivery anywhere from Sidney to Sooke which is huge. Everything is delivered straight to the recipient.”

