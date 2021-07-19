Business Hall of Fame established to honour contributions to Greater Victoria economy

Selected individuals will be inducted this fall, with a ceremony set for February 2022

The Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce has established the regions’s first business hall of fame.

Presented by RBC, the Greater Victoria Chamber Business Hall of Fame will annually honour individuals who have contributed to the region’s economic growth and prosperity. Inductees will be announced this fall and the initial ceremony will happen in February 2022.

“Partnering with the Chamber to celebrate the exceptional success stories in our region is an ideal way to inspire future business leaders and innovative entrepreneurs,” RBC business financial services vice-president Jack Leung said in a statement.

The Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce was founded over 150 years ago to establish the Island’s southern tip as a gold mining centre and has since worked to develop and support a diverse and resilient business community.

“The story of the chamber is the story of Greater Victoria in so many ways, and it is time to honour all of the individuals who helped establish and grow business in our region,” board chair John Wilson said.

