Children enjoy ginger snaps at Creative Little Learners Childcare in Langford. (Facebook/Creative Little Learners Childcare)

Children enjoy ginger snaps at Creative Little Learners Childcare in Langford. (Facebook/Creative Little Learners Childcare)

BUZZ ON BUSINESS: Start and end-of-life care in focus

Darcy Nybo features West Shore entrepreneurs and their passion for service

Creative Little Learners Childcare

It’s obvious that Charlotte Neufeld and her husband Colin love working with small children. So much so they started a daycare in Langford on Belair Road called Creative Little Learners Childcare (CLCC), which became a licensed group childcare centre in March.

“I was an elementary teacher and a school principal before I opened the in-home daycare in 2016,” Charlotte said. “Because of the needs of the community we expanded and are now licensed for group childcare up to 15. Our license states 30 months to school age/kindergarten age.”

Darcy Nybo

CLCC has great play and learning programs for the kids including: music by Royal Conservatory, yoga, French arts and crafts, cooking, gardening, and outdoor education. The kids get to go on field trips that include kindergarten readiness and take part in sensory exploration circle time.

Find more information at Creative Little Learners Childcare on Facebook. They can be reached at 250-474-6661 or via email at creativelittlelearnersbc@gmail.com.

RestSure

A few years ago the West Shore’s Shylene Schackl began to notice people did not cope well with death.

“I knew I wanted to begin this conversation, learn about this inevitable part of life and share my knowledge,” she said.

She met Susan Blackwood and the pair built a comprehensive understanding of what we need to know about end of life. Blackwood worked as a celebrant for many years and saw an increased need in the community for people who understood the journey through death, dying and the dead. They developed various programs for rest and sureness at the end of life, and what they call the Death Cards; divided into eight topics to get conversations going about death.

“We plan for weddings, the birth of a child, our retirement, university, holidays, but almost no one plans for death when it’s the only guarantee in life,” Schackl said.

For more information visit restsure.ca.

Loki Cleaning Service

Seanna Sledge, a self-proclaimed “neat freak” has always loved cleaning and started Loki Cleaning Service in June 2020. That said, she says it was coincidental she got into the business.

“A friend had a cleaning business and asked me to come help her out. I discovered I really enjoyed it as I have a tendency to be very detail oriented. After a few years I decided to go out on my own.”

Loki’s services include residential cleaning, move-in/move-out cleaning, interior windows, cleaning for real estate agents, show home cleaning, post-reno cleaning, as well as office cleaning.

“I love my job because I get to meet such amazing people and the satisfaction I get from taking something that’s messy and making it sparkle,” she said. “I generally use eco-friendly products, unless something stronger is required.”

For more information, email seannasledge@gmail.com, text her at 250-415-3919 or visit Loki Cleaning Services on Facebook.

EntrepreneursWest Shore

Previous story
More than 500 WestJet employees unionize in Vancouver and Calgary
Next story
Victoria mobile barber brings fresh charisma to industry

Just Posted

Jimmy Lapointe is the owner of Victoria’s only mobile barbershop, Barbers and Bastards. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Victoria mobile barber brings fresh charisma to industry

Veteran barber Jimmy Lapointe has given haircuts out of his van for the past year

Children enjoy ginger snaps at Creative Little Learners Childcare in Langford. (Facebook/Creative Little Learners Childcare)
BUZZ ON BUSINESS: Start and end-of-life care in focus

Darcy Nybo features West Shore entrepreneurs and their passion for service

Previous Oak Bay Tea Party events boasted midway fun for everyone. The 60th event will have to hold off until 2022 after the second consecutive cancellation due to COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay Tea Party cancelled – again

Organizers say community will celebrate 60th event in 2022

Lenny Ross, the Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary’s volunteer photojournalist, admired the wildlife at the lake early on May 15, 2021. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Saanich man spends pandemic year capturing Swan Lake in photos, witty tales

Retired teacher Lenny Ross steps into role as nature sanctuary’s volunteer photojournalist

A transaction is made at the Hugs Donuts vendor during the Greater Vancouver Drive-Thru Food Truck Festival at the Chilliwack Coliseum parking lot on Saturday, March 27, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Lottery will drive selection of 10 food trucks for Saanich parks pilot

Vendors to be drawn May 31 for summer stint in Beckwith, Cadboro-Gyro, Gorge Waterway parks

Teenah LeBlanc owns Folklore Farm in Courtenay, where she breeds Nigerian dwarf goats. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: Vancouver Island goat business a hit with the kids

Folklore Farm specializes in Nigerian dwarf goats

RCMP stock photo. (Black Press)
UPDATE: Body recovered from Cowichan River in Duncan has been identified

49-year-old man not named, criminality not suspected

In this image provided by Apple, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, appears in a scene from “The Me You Can’t See.” (Apple via AP)
‘I was afraid’: Prince Harry reveals his journey with mental health

He describes instances of feeling helpless as a young boy while riding in the car with his mother, Princess Diana, who cried as they were surrounded by paparazzi

A ground worker wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 unloads lobsters from a WestJet Airlines flight at Vancouver International Airport. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
More than 500 WestJet employees unionize in Vancouver and Calgary

Workers said a change in workplace culture after the airline’s sale was a big part of the organization efforts

The Canucks are giving Green a vote of confidence with a multi-year contract after a tough season on the ice that saw the NHL club sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak and finish last in the North Division with a 23-29-4 record. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks to be ‘aggressive’ in free agency, trades this off-season: GM

Jim Benning says the team is willing to take big steps in order to get back to the playoffs

Karen McLeod is a resident of British Columbia, but has been living in Sackville since November, caring for her mother, Dodie, who has dementia. (Submitted)
‘She needs constant care’: B.C. siblings denied entry at border leaves family in difficult situation

Karen McLeod and her mother are limbo after her siblings were denied entry into the province under a compassionate care exemption to pandemic restrictions

RCMP stock photo. (Black Press)
Body recovered from Cowichan River in Duncan

RCMP and BC Coroners Service working to establish identity and other details

Friday, May 28, 2021 is Hamburger Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 23 to 29

Hamburger Day, Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day and Geek Pride Day are all coming up this week

Reunited and it feels so good, Stefan and Josh are back together again. (Photo by Cim MacDonald)
Snipe hunting brothers reunited in Chemainus (and it feels so good)

Ten long years of fundraising leads to replacement of bronze figure in signature downtown artpiece

Most Read