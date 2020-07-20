Bank buildings are photographed in Toronto’s financial district on June 27, 2018. A coalition of Canadian business leaders have announced a strategic partnership for a program to support Black professionals on Bay Street and elsewhere. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Canadian business leaders to pledge support for BlackNorth Initiative

The push to deal with systemic racism has gained strength in recent months

Leaders of several prominent Canadian companies will be gathering virtually this afternoon to provide more details of their BlackNorth Initiative against systemic racism.

A newly formed group of Canadian business leaders says it will develop concrete action plans to remove barriers that prevent the advancement of Black employees within their companies.

The BlackNorth initiative also says it will create conditions over the next few years to support the success of members of the Black community.

Among other things, the group is setting several specific goals, such as having at least 3.5 per cent of executive and board roles in Canada held by Black leaders by 2025.

The push to deal with systemic racism has gained strength in recent months in the wake of demonstrations held across Canada and the United States.

The initiative is supported by the newly formed Canadian Council of Business Leaders Against Anti-Black Systemic Racism and the Canadian Association of Urban Financial Professionals.

ALSO READ: B.C. Black-based group starts COVID-19 fund, urges officials to collect race-based data

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Open houses resume, but the home-buying pastime has drastically changed
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit could go deeper than $12.5 billion

Just Posted

Port Renfrew cuts cord from SEAPARC funding

Funds will be reallocated through Sooke and Juan de Fuca

Learning groups offer engaging opportunities for Sooke residents

Pandemic Post Card project reflects residents experiences during COVID-19

Ferry on route to Greater Victoria discovers unoccupied Zodiac on open ocean

BC Ferries says smaller boat likely a tender that broke away

BC Transit hands out free masks at Greater Victoria bus stops

Mask handout is part of province-wide campaign encouraging transit etiquette

Victoria’s median asking rent for one-bedroom hits $1,600

Rent prices up 15 per cent since 2019: PadMapper

‘Blessed to be alive’: Dashcam video captures Highway 1 collision with semi near Shuswap

Golden resident shares harrowing footage from July 15 incident

Abbotsford Police officer remains on life support after assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young, 55, was critically injured in incident on July 16

B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit could go deeper than $12.5 billion

Scenarios suggest $15 billion or ‘more optimistic’ $10 billion

ICBC moves to appointment-based system for all in-office driver services

Services include licence renewals, knowledge tests, tickets

Coastal B.C community’s real estate predicament might be turning it into a ghost town

In Kyuquot, off treaty land, more outsiders have ‘holiday-home’ properties than locals who can’t secure financing to buy homes

Thousands of lives on hold as immigration system remains largely shut down

Thousands of families are separated amid travel and movement restrictions during the pandemic

Long-term psychological impact of COVID-19 a concern for kids and parents, experts say

Part 3: Health professionals promote ‘meaningful connections’ to co-regulate stressful environments

First case of COVID-19 reported on Haida Gwaii: Haida Nation

Community members notified of possible exposure; Old Massett Village Council recommends curfew

Feds order supplies to give two doses of COVID-19 vaccine when it’s ready

There are almost two dozen vaccines in clinical trials around the world

Most Read