Canadian businesses urged to complete survey on COVID-19 impacts

Chamber and Statistic Canada trying to understand what businesses are going through

In order to help foster survival and continuity of businesses in Canada, owners are being asked for share their struggles.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Statistics Canada are trying to understand what businesses are going through during Covid-19. Therefore a survey is open, but only until Friday, April 10 at www.statcan.gc.ca/CSBC.

The purpose of the survey is to measure the impact of COVID-19 on businesses in Canada. The decisions the federal government makes regarding business will be based on data.

The survey was opened on April 3 and targets businesses that are part of the Chamber of Commerce’s networks.

“The questionnaire was developed with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and is the result of the collective input from several chambers of commerce and boards of trade,” the survey states.

“Your information may also be used by Statistics Canada for other statistical and research purposes.”

READ MORE: 132,000 B.C. jobs lost just the start of COVID-19 impact, finance minister says

READ MORE: Canada lost 1,011,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate up to 7.8%: StatCan

Business

Canada lost more than a million jobs in March, but April may be even worse

