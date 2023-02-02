Category 12 Brewing in Central Saanich has launched a new line of gluten-removed beers and is backing up that claim with per-batch independent testing published on its website. (Courtesy Category 12 Brewing)

Category 12 Brewing in Central Saanich has launched a new line of gluten-removed beers and is backing up that claim with per-batch independent testing published on its website. (Courtesy Category 12 Brewing)

Central Saanich brewers unleash power of science with line of ‘gluten-removed’ beer

Category 12 Brewing is also publishing per-batch independent reports on gluten content

Central Saanich’s Category 12 Brewing has put its special blend of science and hops to the test once again, and the results from their latest experiment are several new beers which are “gluten-removed.”

Called Breakthru, the new brews hit shelves on Feb. 1 and are available in pilsner, India pale ale and pale ale varieties. Named for the “eureka moments that change the game,” the new beers combine fine-tuned traditional recipes with a special treatment which removes the gluten while preserving the taste people know and love.

The process aligns with the gluten testing method called the Codex Alimentarius, a classification system created by the United Nations and the World Health Organization through their joint Food and Agriculture Organization. That classification system sets 20 parts per million (p.p.m.) as the maximum gluten content allowed in a product advertised as gluten-free, according to a news release.

But Category 12 decided to go a step further, producing these new beers with only 10 p.p.m. gluten content. Knowing the importance of these certifications to their gluten-avoidant customers, the brewery is publishing independent lab reports for each batch of the new beers online, so customers can look up the exact gluten content of the beer they have in their fridge at home.

“Our Breakthru beers are breaking food myths that giving up gluten comes with compromising taste and quality,” said Michael Kuzyk, brewmaster and co-founder. “There is a fundamental basis of biology and chemistry with brewing that guides the fermentation process and enables the creation of consistently great-tasting beers. We take this classic method one step further by exposing each batch of beer to a gluten-destructing enzyme during fermentation. The result? All the taste of a true beer with the gluten removed.”

READ MORE: Employees set to take over this beloved Victoria brewery

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC Craft beerBeerSaanich Peninsula

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Thousands of Helly Hansen sweaters recalled in Canada due to ‘flammability hazard’

Just Posted

(Black Press Media file photo)
Group attack in downtown Victoria leaves victim hospitalized

An Oak Bay home at 501 Newport Ave. that is on sale right now for an eye-popping $9 million. (Contributed photo from Zealty)
‘Oasis’ or ‘McMansion’? Oak Bay home on golf course selling for whopping $9M

Watermain updates being done on Blanshard Street on Feb. 1. The work includes completing other upgrades, including new road paving, replacement of old traffic signal equipment and new road markings during the water main project. The city’s draft budget calls for much of the $65-million in capital expenditures going toward infrastructure. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Nearly 9% tax hike planned for Victoria as budget deliberations begin

Category 12 Brewing in Central Saanich has launched a new line of gluten-removed beers and is backing up that claim with per-batch independent testing published on its website. (Courtesy Category 12 Brewing)
Central Saanich brewers unleash power of science with line of ‘gluten-removed’ beer