Chamber Chatter: Business community ready to Celebrate Sooke

Fall is upon us, and this means the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards are in full swing, and it’s time to celebrate the many local businesses that made a positive impression on you.

All year long, businesses and companies throughout the district strive to bring a product or service that is needed and wanted to our lovely community. Big and small businesses, from sole proprietors to a roster of dozens of employees, are “all in it to win this year.

As a small business owner, I enjoy bringing solutions to my customer’s problems or just educating them on their system. I enjoy and love the cards of appreciation, small notess and thank you emails that I receive.

So now it’s your time to celebrate with us at our annual business excellence awards night in November at the Sooke Celebrates show.

This year we have switched it up. As a matter of fact, it’s completely different. Gone is the banquet-like event with dinner and dance. It’s now an evening of smooth jazz and comedy mixed in with the awards presentation.

When considering this year’s event, affordability became a key consideration. With inflation, the traditional buffet would have cost well over $100 per plate, and we, at this time don’t feel that this is feasible for most. And now, for under $50, you can have a wonderful evening with first rate-talent right here at home in Sooke. It’s even less if you’re a chamber member!

We have spent the last two years all huddled up in a pandemic-holding pattern. On Nov. 19, you will have the opportunity to let your hair down, get dressed up, and hit the social event of the year at Sooke Community Theatre.

The show opens with stunning jazz songstress Maria Manna followed by Oscars-like award presentations to the businesses, and then we close with tons of giggles with the amazing stand-up comedy of Dan Duval.

But there’s there’s more! Hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, and door prizes, and your night out is sure to be a huge success. I expect to be sold out of seats before Nov. 19, so order your tickets online at tinyurl.com/BEASooke2022.

Mike Menard is president of the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce.

