Chamber promotes Sooke’s ‘hidden treasures’

Business campaign showcases what Sooke has to offer

The Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce wants you to discover the town’s hidden treasures.

The chamber is launching a Hidden Treasures campaign in early 2022, collaborating with the District of Sooke, WorkLink BC, the Sooke Region Tourism and Association, the Sooke Lions and the Sooke Harbourside Lions.

This campaign follows on the heels of the chamber’s Shop Sooke contest earlier this year. The new campaign will showcase what Sooke has to offer.

The January campaign includes television advertising, postcards sent to every home in the region, and information rack cards on B.C. Ferries.

“When people first shop in their communities, it’s good for the local economy, and it’s good for the environment,” said Karen Mason., president of the chamber of commerce. “This includes looking online for local instead of default diving into Amazon. If Sooke residents wish to armchair shop at home, BetterBuySooke.ca is a great showcase of local businesses with an online presence.”

The federal and provincial governments support the Shop Local B.C. initiative.



