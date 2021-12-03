The Sooke Night Market is one of the many local attractions that could benefit from the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce's Hidden Treasures camaoign. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Chamber promotes Sooke’s ‘hidden treasures’

Business campaign showcases what Sooke has to offer

The Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce wants you to discover the town’s hidden treasures.

The chamber is launching a Hidden Treasures campaign in early 2022, collaborating with the District of Sooke, WorkLink BC, the Sooke Region Tourism and Association, the Sooke Lions and the Sooke Harbourside Lions.

This campaign follows on the heels of the chamber’s Shop Sooke contest earlier this year. The new campaign will showcase what Sooke has to offer.

The January campaign includes television advertising, postcards sent to every home in the region, and information rack cards on B.C. Ferries.

“When people first shop in their communities, it’s good for the local economy, and it’s good for the environment,” said Karen Mason., president of the chamber of commerce. “This includes looking online for local instead of default diving into Amazon. If Sooke residents wish to armchair shop at home, BetterBuySooke.ca is a great showcase of local businesses with an online presence.”

The federal and provincial governments support the Shop Local B.C. initiative.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BusinessCommunitySookeWest Shore

Previous story
Jobless rate drops to 6 per cent in November as number of long-term unemployed falls

Just Posted

The Capital Regional District is making the rounds of Greater Victoria municipalities requesting additional funding for new climate change initiatives, one of which is to hire a new electric vehicle program coordinator. (Twitter - City of Victoria)
Sooke backs CRD climate initiative

RCMP report the number of crimes in Sooke in the first nine months of 2021 is constant compared to a year earlier. (Boaz Joseph - Black Press Media)
Sooke crime rate steady in 2021 compared to 2020, according to new stats from RCMP

The Oak Bay Police Department is close to getting its first electric patrol vehicle into service. (Ray Bernoties/Twitter)
New 2-wheeled vehicles approved as Oak Bay police fleet begins shift to electric

West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding Ryan Fletcher, who’s wanted after his statutory release was suspended. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP looking for wanted man Ryan Fletcher