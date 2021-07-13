Coho ferry headed out for a spin in Victoria

The MV Coho plies the waters in Port Angeles Harbor during a maintenance sailing. (Black Press Media file photo)

While the Coho’s horn used to be a common sound in Victoria, it’s been silent for more than a year. However, that will change on Tuesday.

While the Black Ball Ferry Line service between Victoria and Port Angeles, Wash., has been suspended since the end of March 2020, the MV Coho will be back motoring around Victoria waters on July 13.

Crews will be taking the ship out for morning drills, which may include sounding that iconic horn.

There has been no word on when the ferry will resume service.

