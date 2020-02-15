Colwood council has approved a pop-up coffee shop in the Royal Bay neighbourhood. Sequoia Coffee, a local partnership with 2% Jazz and Truffles Catering, is expected to begin operation by summer 2020. (Facebook/Sequoia Coffee Shop)

Colwood approves pop-up coffee shop made of shipping containers

Sequoia Coastal Coffee to open in Royal Bay neighbourhood by summer

New development is brewing on the West Shore – a pop-up coffee shop made from shipping containers.

On Feb. 10, Colwood council unanimously approved Sequoia Coastal Coffee a temporary use permit for construction of a coffee shop at 365 Latoria Blvd in the growing Royal Bay neighbourhood.

“I’ve always wanted to build a coffee shop here since this area was a quarry years ago,” said Sam Jones, co-owner of Sequoia. “We’re really thrilled to be a part of this neighbourhood and now it’s just full steam ahead.”

Royal Bay developer GableCraft Homes plans to build the innovative cafe from shipping containers.

There will be coffee and light food, outdoor seating, walk-up and drive-thru access and a small food truck court. Sequoia Coastal Coffee is owned by 2% Jazz and Truffles Catering.

The agreement is to have Sequoia in the location for three years while the Royal Bay Commons village is being built.

This will be the second location for Sequoia, which has their main shop at the Royal BC Museum.

Sequoia Coastal Coffee plans to open in Royal Bay by the summer.

