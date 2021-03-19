Colwood hosting prosperity roundtable online March 30

Entrepreneurs, developers encouraged to offer input, learn how city can help their business thrive

The attractiveness of Colwood as a place to set up or expand a business will be among the points discussed at an online roundtable panel discussion March 30. (Facebook/City of Colwood)

The City of Colwood is looking to help local businesses develop and succeed in ways that benefit the community.

As part of its efforts to promote economic recovery, the city is implementing a business retention, expansion and attraction program. In keeping with that theme, Colwood is hosting a Prosperity Roundtable virtual meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. on March 30, where panellists and city staff will talk about ways the municipality and local businesses can work together to grow and thrive.

Colwood Coun. Doug Kobayashi is chairing the online Zoom session, the latest in a successful series, and staff members from various city departments will be on hand to hear public input and answer questions.

“When we first started this whole process, we wanted to listen to the small businesses and invited as many as we could,” Kobayashi said. “It was a full house every time.”

As a result of these grassroots sessions, he added, the city is learning what it can do to help struggling operators. A relaxing of the city’s sign bylaw to allow for sandwich boards was just one of those actions, he said.

ALSO READ: #MyBelmont community celebrates three-year anniversary

Panellists include Dale Wheeldon, president/CEO of the B.C. Economic Development Association, whose presentation will focus on business retention and expansion, and how municipalities can support those efforts.

Local entrepreneur Len Wansbrough, president of Metropolitan Hospitality Management, will describe how his company worked with the city to reinvest in Colwood.

“Some people may be looking at these presentations and saying, ‘oh, I don’t have the time,’ but it’s really worth their time.” Kobayashi said, noting the information is valuable to any small business owner.

Space for the online event is limited, email nbrooks@colwood.ca to register or find more information. The first 20 attendees receive a $15 gift certificate to the 328 Taphouse on Wale Road.

Do you have a story tip? Email:don.descoteau@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Colwood,economic growth