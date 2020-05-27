Colwood hosts pandemic recovery roundtable discussion

Attendees must RSVP for virtual meeting on May 29 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Colwood will be organizing a roundtable discussion to give business owners a chance to talk about their re-opening plans amid COVID-19 on Friday, May 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Black Press Media File Photo)

What are the impacts of COVID-19 on your business?

This is one of the questions Colwood will focus on during a virtual roundtable discussion on Friday, May 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Colwood’s business leaders are being asked to give their two cents on how to recover the municipal, provincial and federal economies amid the pandemic. In turn, the meeting will explore how different levels of government can help local businesses cope during uncertain times.

MP for Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke Randall Garrison and MLA for Esquimalt-Metchosin Mitzi Dean will attend the event that has a cap of 20 business representatives.

Those who hold a Colwood business licence or own a commercial property in Colwood and are interested in attending can RSVP to nbrooks@colwood.ca.

READ MORE: Victoria food truck owner sees 90 per cent decline in sales, looking for new ways to operate

ALSO READ: After a double lung transplant, Langford barber understands importance of safety precautions

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

City of Colwood,Coronavirus