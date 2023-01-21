Karen’s Diner is famous for its bad service and great food. (Courtesy of Karen’s Diner)

Karen’s Diner is famous for its bad service and great food. (Courtesy of Karen’s Diner)

Diner to bring terrible service to Victoria

Karen’s Diner will be making its way to B.C.’s capital this spring

A restaurant known for its rude staff and delicious burgers is coming to Victoria.

Karen’s Diner will be in B.C.’s capital from March 31 to April 1 at Sonora Bar & Grill on Yates Street.

“Customers can expect plenty of sass, great food and a hefty sprinkle of bad attitude,” organizers said in a news release. “As Karen’s Diner goes, the food is great, the service ungrateful, but your experience will be unforgettable. Don’t expect special treatment at this diner because it’s all about Karen, and she won’t be taking any of your nonsense.”

The pop-up event in Victoria is the only stop in Canada on the diner’s tour.

Children will be welcome until 5 p.m.

“Vegetarians, vegans, other annoying dietary requirements and non-alcoholics will all be catered for but don’t expect Karen to be happy about it,” the organizers said.

Tickets can be found at explorehidden.com.

READ MORE: Victoria restaurants innovate to deal with post-holidays crash 

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

restaurant

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
From hardhats to boots: PPE is keeping women from the trades
Next story
Is tipping getting out of control? Many consumers say yes

Just Posted

A tent city. (Photo by Morf Morford)
‘Bad’ data harming efforts to deal with homelessness in Victoria: researcher

Karen’s Diner is famous for its bad service and great food. (Courtesy of Karen’s Diner)
Diner to bring terrible service to Victoria

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen is congratulated by teammates after stopping the Calgary Flames in the shootout to win 2-1 in NHL hockey action in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. When did the Canadiens last win the Stanley Cup? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
QUIZ: How much do you really know about hockey

Director Jason Eisener (from left)and actors Dominic Marchie, Asher Grayson Percival and Jonni Shreve at the Los Angeles premiere for <em>Kids vs. </em><em>Aliens</em>. (Courtesy of Crystal Percival)
Langford actor returns to silver screen as lead in sci-fi horror film