An Active Witness access terminal has been installed at gate three of the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. It uses QR codes and facial verification to allow staff building access. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Downtown Victoria arena moving to facial verification security for staff

City facility partners with Vancouver-based surveillance technology firm on project

Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre is implementing facial scanning and cloud-based mobile technology for its staff, in an effort to streamline operations.

Arena operator GSL Holdings has undertaken the use of B.C.-based Active Witness security technology, which will see staff use facial verification and QR-codes loaded to their cellphones to access facilities rather than using physical key cards.

“Following approximately two years of ongoing pandemic restrictions, businesses are turning to newer solutions that do not require the use of physical credentials and provide real-time facility access data,” reads a release from GSL.

The company expects the change to benefit staff of the 7,000-seat arena, especially with busier seasons anticipated with the lifting of COVID restrictions. “With real-time and touchless access, operational staff can react more quickly to security as well as health and safety protocols and procedures in their facilities.”

Reached for comment by Black Press Media, George Fedel, senior director of marketing for GSL was unable to say how many staff will be using the new technology, or whether it’s a requirement for employment. As of March 10, the arena had just one Active Witness terminal installed. “Additional details will be provided to our staff and employees in the coming weeks,” Fedel said.

“We’re excited about the new technology in our facilities. The Active Witness team was really helpful getting the system up and running,” he added.

