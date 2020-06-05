Rhonda Graham poses beside a vacant salon chair on May 30. Graham has decided not to re-open the bricks and mortar Cedar & Rose studio, but said she will be available for ensuite bookings. (Nora O’Malley photo)

End of an Era: Tofino hair studio closes shop

“We were getting excited to start ramping up and then all of sudden we had to close our doors.”

After 15 years of cutting hair and beautifying brides, Tofino business owner Rhonda Graham will not be re-opening her lifestyle salon Cedar & Rose.

Graham said the realities she is now faced with due to the new regulations and guidelines brought on by COVID-19 makes it “feel impossible to make ends meet.”

“I’m just done struggling to be honest. When the pandemic started, I knew this was probably going to be the end of my business,” said Graham, who had re-branded her beauty parlour as Cedar & Rose in the fall.

On April 16, 2020, the office of the provincial health officer ordered all personal services establishments to close. On May 19, the province cancelled that Order. WorkSafe BC has since asked employers to develop a COVID-19 Safety Plan that can be publicly displayed on their worksite.

Some COVID-19 Safety Protocols for hairstylists and barbers include: wearing a face mask, reducing occupancy to ensure adequate physical distancing, minimizing sharing tools (e.g. shears, irons, nail clippers, gowns, etc.), and using single-use items, such as single use make-up applicators.

“Only being able to operate at a smaller capacity that we are used to just to give space and for cleaning purposes, it would take a lot to recoup what we have lost,” said Graham.

What’s more, Graham told the Westerly she lost 90 per cent of her bridal bookings for summer 2020. During Tofino’s busy summer months, Graham and her team of beauticians would normally have had an appointment with a bride almost every day.

“We rely on [the wedding industry] to get us through the winter months. Even when we do have a super successful busy summer it’s still a bit of a struggle through the winter,” she said, adding the timing of the early spring pandemic closures was devastating.

“We were getting excited to start ramping up and then all of sudden we had to close our doors,” she said.

Over the weekend on May 30 and 31, Graham held a big liquidation sale to offload the furniture, décor and remaining product within her shop.

“This has been such a surreal process and I’ll forever have gratitude for the support of this community,” she said.

One of her most memorable clients was Peggy Greig who passed away a few years ago.

“Up until she had to leave Tofino because she turned 100 and had to go to a home, I did her hair at least once a month if not more,” Graham recalls.

She went on to express her love and appreciation for being able to experience so many first haircuts, braiding the locks of flower girls, and for all the fun, family appointments over the years.

Graham leased the same building at the Outside Break (Beaches) shopping area for 15 years. Her neighbours included some of the Coast’s most famous establishments like the Tofitian, Chocolate Tofino and Tacofino Cantina. She notes the high overhead at the Outside Break made it hard for her to get ahead, and that she had been trying to sell her salon even before the pandemic struck.

“It supported an amazing lifestyle, but it was also a struggle. Having a business in Tofino is a dream, but it’s also so challenging. It’s sort of like a passion project and it was exactly that,” she said.

Simplifying and being mobile is the way of the future, Graham adds.

“I’m excited for what’s coming. I’m excited to see what’s going to get in the space next and what I’m going to do next. I’m being open to new opportunities,” she said.


nora.omalley@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ: Low profits, few customers in post-pandemic recovery says B.C. business survey

READ: Pandemic-related restaurant closures take an emotional and financial toll

BeautyTofino,

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pool deck turns patio as Saanich restaurant cooks up creative outdoor seating options
Next story
COVID-19: Closed B.C. businesses allowed to sell liquor stock

Just Posted

Vancouver Island’s current COVID-19 case count officially hits zero

Of the 130 recorded Island Health cases, five people have died, 125 recovered

Black bear sighting reported on UVic campus

University urging residents in the area to be careful

National Doughnut Day pays tribute to those on frontlines of First World War

The Salvation Army will be handing out doughnuts to community partners on Friday

MISSING: High-risk woman last seen on May 25

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Jennifer Daughinee-Mendelson

CRD to consider plan for mountain biking trails at Mount Work

SIMBS seek new trails in Hartland, Partridge Hills

MAP: Dr. Henry reveals which B.C. regions have seen most COVID-19 cases

B.C. health officials release a first look at how the novel coronavirus has reached all corners of the province

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

‘I’m pissed, I’m outraged’: Federal minister calls out police violence against Indigenous people

Indigenous Minister Marc Miller spoke on recent incidents, including fatal shooting of a B.C. woman

Plan in place for BC Ferries to start increasing service levels

Ferry corporation reaches temporary service level agreement with province

B.C. starts to see employment return under COVID-19 rules

Jobless rate for young people still over 20% in May

Alert Bay resident carves tribute to his community kicking COVID-19’s butt

‘Our little village crushed the curve with love and commitment’

End of an Era: Tofino hair studio closes shop

“We were getting excited to start ramping up and then all of sudden we had to close our doors.”

Kelowna Mountie on desk duty following ‘aggressive’ arrest

The officer involved in an arrest that took place on May 30 in Kelowna has been placed on administrative duties

Protests shift to memorializing George Floyd amid push for change

‘There is something better on the other side of this,’ says Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom

Most Read