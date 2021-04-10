Hamels Fabrics & Quilting is set to open on April 6 in Sooke. The shop is located at 2044 Otter Point Road. (Mark Martins/Pixabay)

Fabric and quilting store opens doors in Sooke

Shop is filled with all kinds of ‘bright, bold and cheery’ designs

Sooke quilt crafters are left with a special treat from the Easter Bunny this year, as Hamels Fabrics & Quilting opened April 6.

The fabric shop at 2044 Otter Point Rd., has been operating as an online store since September, but is finally ready to open the doors for in-person shopping.

The store is filled with all kinds of “bright, bold and cheery,” fabric designs and sewing tools for quilt-makers to use on future projects.

READ ALSO: More trees coming to Sooke parks

Health safety protocols are in place for shoppers, and store owner Lisa Hallsworth asked for customers’ patience as circumstance of the pandemic evolve. She also asked that customers could limit their time in the store to 30 minutes.

“We expect it to be busy, but safety measures will be in place,” said Hallsworth, noting there will be limits to how many people will be able to enter the space at once. “We are eager to be here and looking forward to having everyone come in.”

For more information on Hamels Fabrics & Quilting, please visit hamelsfabrics.com.

Sooke

