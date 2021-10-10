The Fall Home Show returns to Greater Victoria Oct. 15 to 17 at West Shore Parks and Recreation Centre. (Courtesy Evergreen Exhibitions)

Judging by the first two fall home shows on Vancouver Island, people are ready to get out and about for in-person shopping, according to the president of Evergreen Exhibitions.

The up Island shows were well received by both exhibitors and patrons with exhibitors keen to get back out and engage with the public, Darcy Hope said.

He expects about 100 booths as the Fall Home Show returns to Greater Victoria, marking its 35th anniversary Oct. 15 to 17 in Colwood.

After a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic, it’s one of the first major indoor events for Greater Victoria in well over a year. The public can connect with experts in home improvements, renovations, decor, design, and more.

READ ALSO: First inductees of Greater Victoria’s new business hall of fame announced

“It’s a good mix, virtually every category you can imagine for the home and then some fun lifestyle products and interesting things to come look at that you can only see at events,” Hope said. “Our goal is always to be a one-stop-shop so people can come and find a bit of everything they might need for their projects.”

The event is produced by Evergreen Exhibitions Ltd. of Parksville, now the largest show producer in Western Canada with 18 annual events on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

Admission and parking are free.

The show runs Friday, 1 to 9 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at West Shore Parks and Recreation, 1767 Island Hwy.

Masks and proof of one dose of COVID-19 vaccination, along with identification, are required for entry.

For more visit homeshowtime.com.

West Shore