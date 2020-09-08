B.C. Liberal agriculture critic Ian Paton addresses farmers’ rally outside the B.C. legislature over housing restrictions, Oct. 28, 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Farmers call on B.C. NDP to allow more housing, business

Secondary homes, restaurants, rentals can keep farms viable

The B.C. NDP government’s crackdown on additional housing and business uses in the Agricultural Land Reserve has brought further calls from farmers that what they need is flexibility in keeping farms in business.

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham got an earful of feedback on agricultural housing restrictions this spring, in a consultation that followed farmer protests last fall. Popham’s focus has been getting non-farm business and residential use off farmland, after she eliminated the B.C. Liberal government’s two-zone land reserve that allowed more business use.

The ministry’s efforts to crack down on construction waste and “mega-mansions” resulted in regulatory retreats after going too far, such as requiring costly permits for gravelling roads to keep them passable. And the housing crackdown has produced another do-over.

The ministry’s first response to a summary “what we heard” report released Sept. 4 is an extension of the “grandfathering period” of manufactured homes on farmland. It now extends until July 31, 2021, to allow time to develop new regulations.

“Landowners in the ALR will have until then to obtain the required permits and authorizations to place a manufactured residence for immediate family on their property, without having to apply to the Agricultural Land Commission,” the ministry said in a statement.

Currently only mobile or modular housing is allowed for immediate family members, but farmers are saying they need more options. The ministry consulted local governments and “people who identify as farmers,” as the report describes them.

“Many suggest that the tough realities of farming make other income streams necessary to support farm production and make a farm more resilient to tough economic conditions,” the ministry summary says. “The ability to have rental properties is seen as a way to assist in this.”

RELATED: B.C. farmers aren’t ‘persons’ in new farmland law

RELATED: It’s still OK to gravel your driveway, farmers told

The ministry asked local governments about applications for “garden suite, guest house or carriage suite,” as well as “permitting a new permanent residence to be built in addition to the manufactured home that is the principal residence.” Some communities support all four and others would allow none.

The potential of “tiny homes” and “yurts” for farm worker housing was also discussed, with local governments suggesting any structures should comply with B.C.’s building code.

Most responding local governments said they would not prohibit additional homes on farmland. Asked which type of additional small residences, suggestions included allowing only single-family homes and making sure secondary residences aren’t used as short-term rentals. That could be done by requiring that secondary homes are close to the primary residence.

The ministry received 257 responses to its “policy intentions paper” from individual farmers and associations, some calling for flexible housing options for farms. Suggestions included regulations that allow two dwellings without an application to the Agricultural Land Commission, and “stick build” options rather than the current rule that only manufactured homes can be used as second residences.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureFarming

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Uber unveils Canadian commitments to reach goal of being emission-free by 2040

Just Posted

UPDATED: Victoria police continue search for high-risk 74-year-old man

Albert Bedard last seen in Esquimalt on Monday morning

Three or more sailing wait for BC Ferries travellers leaving the Island

BC Ferries experiencing heavy traffic for post-Labour Day weekend travellers

Washington wildfires likely cause for Greater Victoria’s smoke-filled skies

Region wakes up to strong smell of smoke, haze

VicPD officer pays $167 after running red light, crashing into SUV

The crash was caught on dashcam video

Esquimalt woman receives unsolicited seeds in the mail

Police warn not to plant or dispose of suspicious seeds

Thousands of students return to schools as new COVID-19 cases emerge

Experts say returning to class is important for children’s social and academic development

Smoky Skies Alert issued for southern B.C. due to fires in Washington

Forecasting model illustrates drifting smoke hundreds of miles from fires

Alleged squatter in Nanaimo refuses to leave house, police dog sent in

40-year-old arrested Monday night

Farmers call on B.C. NDP to allow more housing, business

Secondary homes, restaurants, rentals can keep farms viable

Abbotsford’s pink-haired pitching phenom throws 83 mph fastball

Baseball prodigy Raine Padgham records impressive throwing speed at recent Baseball BC camp

Point No Point in 1937

Region’s logging industry dates back to 1855

Green party leadership race nearly doubles party membership numbers

Party officials say the Greens added 15,000 new people to their membership list during the campaign

Nanaimo man wins $675,000 on Set for Life scratch ticket

38-year-old truck driver bought winning ticket at Jingle Pot Gas N Go

Coquihalla crash victim awarded $9 million in BC Supreme Court

Man who collided with tractor trailer driver who swerved erratically can no longer live independently

Most Read