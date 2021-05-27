The Atli Chip Limited Partnership team achieved an important milestone when they loaded their first barge of slash chips which will be delivered to a Paper Excellence mill. (Submitted photo)

The Atli Chip Limited Partnership team achieved an important milestone when they loaded their first barge of slash chips which will be delivered to a Paper Excellence mill. (Submitted photo)

First barge of logging waste chips successfully loaded in new First Nations partnership

Atli Resources LP is the forestry arm of the ‘Namgis First Nation

Paper Excellence is pleased to announce the first barge has been successfully loaded with chips produced by Atli Chip Limited Partnership which is a new First Nations partnership for the Company.

RELATED: Paper Excellence aquires interest in Atli Chip Limited Partnership

The Atli Chip Limited Partnership, situated in Beaver Cove, is majority owned by Atli Resources LP with minority stakes owned by Paper Excellence and Wahkash Contracting Ltd. Atli Resources LP is the forestry arm of the ‘Namgis First Nation. Wahkash Contracting Ltd. is a stump-to-dump logging contractor specializing in remote logging in coastal BC.

“As part of this partnership, Paper Excellence also entered into a chipping services agreement to receive all the chip and hog production from the facility,” said Paper Excellence’s Chief Forester, Quinton Hayward, RPF. “This first barge of chips will be consumed by one of our four coastal mills located in Powell River, Port Mellon, Crofton and Port Alberni. It is an exciting milestone in this partnership.”

“We’ve been working hard at the chip plant since this partnership was announced last month and the team is really excited to have achieved this milestone,” said Warren Roberts, General Manager, Atli Chip Limited Partnership. The chip plant employs seven to 10 people who live in Beaver Cove and the surrounding North Island communities.

“We are very excited to have such strong partners in this new business and that includes the employees working at the chipping facility,” said Doug Mosher, RPF, CEO of Atli Chip LP. “Over the past few weeks, the contributions and efforts of everyone has been outstanding. Our goal now is to increase the utilisation and volumes of wood waste and pulp logs to grow the chip plant business for the benefit of the ‘Namgis First Nation and the surrounding communities.”

“This is also an important milestone for Paper Excellence from a fibre supply perspective,” explains Hayward, “These chips were made from logging waste— including treetops, broken logs and chunks—produced by local logging operations and dryland sorts. Turning this material into chips is reducing the amount of usable fibre left behind after primary forest harvesting to ensure better utilization of the forest resources and carbon reduction.”

Have a story tip? Email: editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Businesslocal business

Previous story
Statistics Canada report says pandemic job losses hit women harder than men
Next story
RBC CEO wants policy-makers to tackle lack of housing supply pushing up prices

Just Posted

This stretch of Highway 14 on Parkinson Hill near Port Renfrew is undergoing reconstruction following a road washout in 2018. (Ministry of Transportation photo)
21-hour road closure set for Highway 14 to remove temporary bridge

The highway south of Port Renfrew has been single lane for 2.5 years

Vaccination rates on Vancouver Island by community and local health area as of May 24. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)
Vancouver Island’s top 10 most-vaccinated communities

More than 60% of adults have had a dose of vaccine in all local health area on the Island except one

Ready to do battle. Sooke Fire Rescue firefighters prepare to practice search and rescue techniques at a local home slated for demolition in March 2021. (Sooke Fire Rescue photo)
Sooke’s volunteer fire department faces firefighter retention challenges

Eleven firefighters have left the department in the last two years

Old-growth logging protesters display a banner at a blockade near the Fairy Creek watershed on southern Vancouver Island on Wednesday, May 26. (Facebook photo)
Arrests continued Wednesday at Vancouver Island logging protest camps

Total arrests now at 127 over 10 days of enforcement

The ‘after’ rendering offered by Proponent 1, selected by Oak Bay council with whom to pursue a new lease for the Turkey Head lands. (Courtesy District of Oak Bay)
Oak Bay selects proponent for transformation of Turkey Head, marina

Current lease on waterfront properties expires at the end of 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau delivers apology to Italian Canadians for internment during WW2

31,000 Italian Canadians were labelled ‘enemy aliens,’ fingerprinted and scrutinized

The Canada-U.S. border near Lacolle, Que., is seen on Friday, March 20, 2020. The White House says no decision has been made about when and how to reopen the border between Canada and the United States.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
White House dismisses report that U.S. wants border with Canada reopened next month

Press secretary Jen Psaki says she’s not aware that any decisions have been made

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. Butler is one of three Chilliwack pastors facing 25 violation tickets between them for holding services in violation of public health orders, tickets they are fighting in court. (YouTube)
Three Fraser Valley pastors fighting a total of 25 tickets for violating public health orders

Fines of $2,300 each were issued for holding church services in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions

Local veterinary clinics are feeling the pressure brought on by a pandemic-related pet boom, causing a backlog of clients and staff to feel burnt-out. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman File)
B.C. veterinarians facing intense pressure from pandemic pet boom

One Cranbrook clinic gets an average of 500 calls per day

Jodi Higgs (right) holds a vial of naloxone and Christine Christensen holds a kit in the parking lot of the Pacific Community Resources Society in Chilliwack on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The society is offering a number of upcoming events, workshops and videos to help educate friends and family members who have loved ones that are drug users. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Educating family, friends key to helping ‘hidden’ population of substance users

Naloxone training one of many ways to help folks closest to unseen population of opioid users

Black Bear activity is picking up in Tofino and Ucluelet. (Westerly file photo)
Bears feasting on spring’s bounty around Tofino and Ucluelet

Pacific Rim’s WildSafeBC coordinator urging residents to keep attractants secured

The Atli Chip Limited Partnership team achieved an important milestone when they loaded their first barge of slash chips which will be delivered to a Paper Excellence mill. (Submitted photo)
First barge of logging waste chips successfully loaded in new First Nations partnership

Atli Resources LP is the forestry arm of the ‘Namgis First Nation

Campers learn auto extrication at past year’s Camp Ignite. Photo supplied by Camp Ignite
‘Camp Ignite’ helps young B.C. women pursue firefighting careers

This year’s camp will be on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 in Vancouver

FILE – The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
UBC launches COVID rapid testing for asymptomatic on-campus students, staff

University says it’s the first in Canada to use the Roche SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Kit

Most Read