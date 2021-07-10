Foodie tourism company opening kiosk in Victoria waterfront building

Off The Eaten Track adds self-guided tours to its menu

A local food tourism company opens its kiosk in the Steamship Terminal Building on July 17. (Google Maps)

Self-guided food are ready for the picking this weekend in Victoria.

Off The Eaten Track traditionally takes guests on walking food tours around the downtown core. Guests visit local restaurants to dine, hear stories and learn more about the city. During the pandemic, the tour company adapted to Brown Bag Food Tours – curated foodie bags from area restaurants.

Saturday, the company launches a new version of tours with a self-guided experience.

“The way travellers experience a destination has changed and we need to adapt to those changes,”said company owner Bonnie Todd. “Many global tour companies are now offering a self-guided version of their products to capture the large group of tourists that don’t feel comfortable joining a group of strangers on a tour due to COVID, or would just prefer to see a city on their own time.”

Off The Eaten Track opens a kiosk space on Saturday, July 17 inside the Steamship Terminal building at 470 Belleville St., where tickets for food tours and souvenir local foodie boxes will be available. Opening day also sees visitors given a chance to win prizes.

Guests can purchase the self-guided tour online and pick up a foodie passport to exchange for samples at each culinary stop. Guests also have an online option to access tour commentary and a GPS triggered guidance system to navigate themselves using their smartphones.

