GAIN Group offers complimentary delivery services to customers and local health care workers

GAIN Group of companies is offering free delivery of things like groceries and prescriptions to customers and local health care workers. (Photo courtesy of USDA.)

The GAIN Group of businesses on Vancouver Island is offering complimentary delivery services to all of its customers and local health care professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group, including Audi Victoria, Audi Nanaimo, Alfa Romeo/Fiat/Maserati of Victoria, BMW/MINI Victoria and Nanaimo, Porsche Centre Victoria, Subaru of Nanaimo, Mercedes-Benz Nanaimo, Three Point Motors, Volkswagen Victoria, Volvo Cars Victoria, Cowichan River Lodge, Villa Eyrie Resort and the Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit are delivering equipment, medical supplies and essential items like groceries and prescriptions to residents.

“We have significantly modified our internal processes to ensure proper social distancing, increased our levels of sanitation and developed a ‘touch-less’ delivery process,” a statement from GAIN Group of Companies says.

Services available to clients and local health care professionals are delivery of groceries and prescription pickup, vehicle pickup and delivery for service needs, updated sanitation processes within the business and social distancing and long-term accommodations available at Villa Eyrie.

All business interactions will be done via email or phone.

“They simply stay within the comforts of their home and we will do the rest,” the statement says.

