GardenWorks moves into Oak Bay late this summer from its home down The Avenue in Victoria. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

GardenWorks puts down new roots in Oak Bay this summer

Nursery shifts down The Avenue to fill former fitness studio space

GardenWorks stays true to its roots despite an impending move as its current lease ends.

The business moves down The Avenue from Redfern Street across the border and into Oak Bay – filling the site of the former VI Fitness – late this summer.

“It’s a great location, a little deeper into Oak Bay and it has lots of room for everything,” said staffer Isabella McKnight. “Everyone in the community seems really excited we found a space, which is nice. They want to keep us around.”

GardenWorks has eight locations including Saanich, Colwood and Nanaimo. The Oak Bay Avenue store, formerly Art Knapp, has been there since 1988. A new development is planned for the site near Redfern.

Renovations are already underway at 2040 Oak Bay Ave., where the fitness studios are being opened up into one large space – a little different than the current rabbit warren of different spaces.

“It just gives us more room for creativity really,” McKnight said.

There are plans to fill it with pottery, hardware and an expanded tropicals section. The parking area will provide outdoor space as well.

Moving starts in August with the new site set to open in September.

Isabella McKnight is following the family tradition, and has worked at GardenWorks Oak Bay for about three years. (Brody Volpe photo)

GardenWorks moves into Oak Bay late this summer from it’s home down The Avenue in Victoria. (Isabella McKnight photo)

