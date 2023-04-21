Those looking to fish from shore in rugged Port Renfrew may find what they need at Greater Victoria’s first Outdoor Adventure Show, April 21 to 23 at West Shore Parks and Recreation. (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff)

Those looking to fish from shore in rugged Port Renfrew may find what they need at Greater Victoria’s first Outdoor Adventure Show, April 21 to 23 at West Shore Parks and Recreation. (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff)

Greater Victoria Outdoor Adventure Show set for three days in Colwood

Offering options on power sports to survival, Colwood event runs Friday through Sunday

A new exhibition aims to be the largest and most diverse of its kind – stimulating interest in nature.

The inaugural Greater Victoria Outdoor Adventure Show runs April 21 to 23 at West Shore Parks and Recreation.

The Colwood show brings together businesses dealing in power sports, RVs, fishing, bikes, hunting boats, camping of all sorts, and even survival and e-bikes.

Organizers promise something for everyone in 35,000 square feet of space with booths.

Admission is $5 that comes with door prize potential, including an $800 carbon steel pan set courtesy of Leechtown Blacksmith Co., survival and outdoor gear from GetMyKit.ca and gift cards for Cabelas and Bass Pro shops.

Visit homeshowtime.com for the full map and parking options

The show runs Friday from 1 to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1767 Island Hwy.

