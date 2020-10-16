B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and former finance minister Carole James roll out “StrongerBC,” a $1.5 billion business support plan for COVID-19, eight months after the B.C. legislature approved borrowing the money and four days before a snap election call, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and former finance minister Carole James roll out “StrongerBC,” a $1.5 billion business support plan for COVID-19, eight months after the B.C. legislature approved borrowing the money and four days before a snap election call, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. VOTES 2020

Horgan on delayed tourism, small business aid: ‘It’s happening now, dude’

$300M grant program opens eight months after money approved

In a radio debate that may be the last head-to-head discussion before the Oct. 24 election, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan snapped back at B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson for accusing Horgan of delaying tourism and small business aid for months so he could use it as a prop for a planned election.

“It’s happening now, dude,” Horgan told Wilkinson on Vancouver radio station CKNW Oct. 15, referring to a $300 million fund for grants to small- and medium-sized businesses.

In fact, the only thing “happening now, dude” is the opening of a long and restrictive application process that will dole out $10,000 to $30,000 to qualifying businesses between now and March 31, 2021, unless the money runs out before then.

After a summer-long consultation period, Horgan announced his economic recovery package seven months after the B.C. legislature unanimously approved $5 billion in COVID-19 pandemic aid in March. The Sept. 17 rollout of “StrongerBC” was widely seen as a pre-election event, and four days later Horgan made that official.

“We’re in a major crisis, with half the households in B.C. expecting someone to lose their job in the next year,” Wilkinson said during the debate. “A quarter of our small businesses expect to shut down completely in 12 months or less.”

Horgan replied: “They asked for the consultation, man.”

What businesses did not ask for was to wait until 2021 for help. The Business Council of B.C. and Metro Vancouver Board of Trade have issued reports pleading for action to keep businesses going so they can begin to rebuild in 2021.

RELATED: B.C. legislature meets hastily for COVID-19 emergency aid

RELATED: Businesses running out of time, Board of Trade tells NDP

Unlike Horgan’s promised second round of $1,000 pandemic payments to families that doesn’t consider personal income loss, the business grant program is strict. Available only to companies employing between two and 149 employees at least four months of the year, it requires a recovery plan with regular updates to government, and disclosure of all federal assistance received. B.C. grants can’t be used for fixed costs like mortgages or vehicle leases and businesses under three years old aren’t eligible.

Businesses must be collecting and remitting PST to qualify, and provide a year of payroll documents, two years of financial statements and three years of tax returns.

Tourism businesses can apply for an additional $10,000, if they can show that 75 per cent of their revenue comes from visitors from outside B.C.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada records record home sales for September, up 45.6% from 2019

Just Posted

Four candidates in the Langford-Juan de Fuca riding are hoping voters will write their name in the ballot when the provincial election takes place on Oct. 24. (Black Press Media file photo/BC NDP file photo)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Langford-Juan de Fuca candidates chase down votes

‘It’s tough trying to catch people’s attention online,’ says Green candidate Gord Baird

Four candidates in the Langford-Juan de Fuca riding took part in an all candidate Zoom forum on Oct. 16. (Black Press Media file photo/BC NDP file photo)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Langford-Juan de Fuca candidates Zoom through forum

Candidates focused in on six topic areas chosen through a constituent survey

A Victoria resident is facing over $5,000 in tickets for impaired driving and other offences. (Black Press Media file photo)
Morning traffic stop leaves Victoria woman facing over $5,000 in fines for impaired driving, other offences

Witness called police after driver was swerving on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langford

A Victoria nurse is reminding people that wearing a mask under one’s nose or chin offers no protection. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Masks don’t offer protection when worn improperly, Victoria nurse reminds people

Masks need to be secured “above the nose, below the chin and tight to your cheeks,” says nurse

Victoria police are investigating after a man was assaulted with a weapon in Central Park on Wednesday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man sent to hospital with potentially life-altering injuries after Victoria assault

VicPD called to Central Park for an assault with a weapon

Mail in ballot, provincial election 2020 (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
B.C. VOTES: 2020: Get those mail-in ballots in the post ASAP

All you need to know about mail-in ballots for the 2020 B.C. election

Advance polls are open from Oct. 15 to 21 with election day on Oct. 24. (Black Press Media file photo)
Here’s your Greater Victoria roundup for the 2020 B.C. election

Candidates, forums, where to vote and more

The Sports Men’s Basketball Championship will not proceed with the cancellation of the 2021 Winter Championships. (Contributed)
Winter championships cancelled for B.C. university athletes

The decision was made with the unanimous support of U SPORTS’ board of directors

viaSport, BCRPA have issued a no spectator/patron policy for the remainder of 2020 at indoor sporting facilities in B.C. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at BC. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and former finance minister Carole James roll out “StrongerBC,” a $1.5 billion business support plan for COVID-19, eight months after the B.C. legislature approved borrowing the money and four days before a snap election call, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
Horgan on delayed tourism, small business aid: ‘It’s happening now, dude’

$300M grant program opens eight months after money approved

The Nightmare Before Christmas”, an Academy Award-winning 1993 animated musical dark fantasy film produced by Tim Burton, will be presented on Oct. 31 in Sooke. (Contributed photo)
Harmony Sooke hosting Nightmare Before Christmas drive-in movie, concert

First-ever event for Sooke

The Greenwood family on Livin’ the Dream Farm in Shirley. (Contributed photo)
SOOKE GARDEN CLUB: Farmers Livin’ the Dream

Katie Greenwood guest at next Sooke Garden Club online meeting

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson stands under a patio umbrella during a campaign stop at a cafe, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Thursday, October 15, 2020. The B.C. Liberals announced Thursday that Laurie Throness was not representing the party in Chilliwack-Kent after making comments at an all-candidates meeting comparing free birth control to eugenics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Liberals continue campaign after losing a candidate after comparing free birth control to eugenics

Laurie Throness has been a member of the legislature since 2013

Facebook’s public policy director Neil Potts, left, and global director and head of public policy Canada, Kevin Chan, speak with the clerk as he places name plates for Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg as they wait to appear before The International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy in Ottawa, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Facebook Canada says it is taking measures to ensure election integrity ahead of the Oct. 24 vote in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Facebook says its election integrity strategy is in effect in B.C.

Content promoting voter suppression will be removed under the company’s community standards

Most Read